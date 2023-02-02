 Skip to main content
Former RCTC football player sentenced for two violent incidents

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) football player has been sentenced for two violent incidents.

Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 22 of Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty in November 2022 to third-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place.

Law enforcement says Fiorenza and fellow RCTC football player Akim Abdul Richmond of Hawkins, Texas, attacked a coach from Minnesota West after a football game in Rochester on October 24, 2021.  Court documents state the victim suffered a concussion.  Fiorenza was then arrested for pointing a gun at a crowd of people in Rochester on June 24, 2022.

Fiorenza was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and must either perform 30 hours of community work service or pay a $300 fine.

Richmond pleaded guilty to fifth-degree assault.  He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation and had to pay a $350 fine.  

