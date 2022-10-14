Former RCTC football player pleads not guilty to attacking opposing coach, pulling a gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of the former RCTC football players accused of assaulting an opposing coach is pleading not guilty.
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21 of Memphis, Tennessee, has pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault and two counts of fifth-degree assault.
Rochester police say that after a game between Rochester Community and Technical College and Minnesota West Community and Technical College on October 24, 2021, there was a fight between the teams.
Investigators say a Minnesota West coach grabbed Fiorenza to try and break up the fight and Fiorenza punched the Minnesota West Coach five times. Another RCTC football player, Akim Abdul Richmond, then allegedly joined Fiorenza in throwing the coach to the ground and hitting him.
According to court documents, the coach told police he lost consciousness and was later diagnosed with a concussion.
Fiorenza is scheduled to stand trial beginning April 12, 2023. Richmond, 22 of Hawkins, Texas, has still not entered a plea to fifth-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault.
Fiorenza is also accused of pointing a gun at a crowd of people on June 24 in Rochester. Police say there was a large fight just after midnight in the 200 block of S. Broadway Avenue and Fiorenza pulled out a handgun and pointed it at others, then tried to run away but was tripped up by a civilian and taken into custody.
Fiorenza has pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault and fleeing a peace officer. He is set to stand trial on April 12, 2023, on all charges.