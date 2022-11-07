Former RCTC football player pleads guilty to assault and gun crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former RCTC football player charged with two violent incidents is pleading guilty to both of them.
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 22 of Memphis, Tennessee, has entered guilty pleas to third-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Fiorenza and another former RCTC football player, Akim Abdul Richmond, 22 of Hawkins, Texas, were accused of assaulting a coach of an opposing team on October 24, 2021.
When Rochester Community and Technical College played Minnesota West, investigators say a Minnesota West Coach grabbed Fiorenza to try and break up the fight and Fiorenza punched the Coach five times. Richmond, then allegedly joined Fiorenza in throwing the coach to the ground and hitting him.
Police say the coach lost consciousness and was later diagnosed with a concussion.
Fiorenza was also accused of pointing a gun at a crowd of people on June 24 in Rochester. Court documents state there was a large fight just after midnight in the 200 block of S. Broadway Avenue and Fiorenza pulled out a handgun and pointed it at others, then tried to run away but was tripped up by a civilian and taken into custody.
His sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2023.
Richmond has not yet entered a plea to charges of third-degree assault, and two counts of fifth-degree assault.