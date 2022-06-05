Former President Donald Trump issues four endorsements ahead of Iowa's primary election

IOWA - Former President Donald Trump issued four endorsements on Sunday ahead of Iowa's primary election.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds, Rep. Ashley Hinson and Rep. Randy Feenstra all received a thumbs up from Trump.
Trump's flurry of endorsements nationwide has left KIMT asking: how much weight does a former president's endorsement carry?
KIMT News 3's Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said Trump has issued more than 160 endorsements for this years' election cycle.
However, Hardy said a large portion of Trump's endorsements do not matter in the primary race because some GOP lawmakers are running unopposed.
Hardy said its the closer primary races that a Trump endorsement seems to matter the most.
"As of last week he was 19-8. 19 of those candidates have won and 8 have lost. There was still several of a couple dozen of them which have not been decided, take for instance in Pennsylvania that recount going on, things like that. So, you know you are at the mid 50s of endorsements where there is a viable opponent and of the ones that are 100% divided, he has won twice as many as he has lost thus far," Hardy said.
When looking at past presidential endorsements, Hardy said you could compare and contrast which lawmakers won by the support of a former president, however he said Trump is an exception to the rule.
"It is a little bit tough to make comparisons to the past. Like, what was the endorsement of Reagan worth, what was the endorsement of George Bush worth or Clinton. Well, we can say by the numbers of how many those president's endorsed and won, however we have never had a situation where the former president is claiming he still won and a third of the voters are saying, yeah, they still won," Hardy said.
Hardy said the value of Trump endorsement will not be known until the general election in Nov.
Iowa's primary election kicks off on Tuesday.