Former Post Bulletin property gets new owners

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Post Bulletin's former site, which is located across the street from the Mayo Civic Center at 18 First Ave. SE., is changing ownership.
PB Rochester Investments LLC, who purchased the building in 2019 for $10.5 million dollars, sold the property to HP PB LLC for $12.5 million dollars on April 17.
Not much is known about the new company aside from their residence, which is in Minneapolis and that its director is Harshal Patel.
The paper's former site was also the area Destination Medical Center held its annual event in Sep.
At the time, DMC's Executive Director Patrick Seeb told event goers the space was a key location in the City of Rochester.
Seeb also told KIMT back in Sep. that the owners were looking to put forward a proposal that would redevelop the site into senior housing, a hotel or mixed income housing.
It is unclear if HP PB LLC plans to bring forward similar proposals.
KIMT reached out to DMC for comment about the ownership change but they were unable to talk.