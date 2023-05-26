Former Pine Island teacher arrested for sexually assaulting teenage student

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - 24 year-old Lindsey Schneeberger is facing three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually penetrating a 14-year-old female she taught and coached.
According to the criminal complaint, Schneeberger met the teenager while coaching her volleyball team in the summer of 2022. The two continued their relationship as Schneeberger became her Physical Education teacher at Pine Island Public School. Starting last April, the former teacher asked the teenager to come over to her Rochester home and hang out. The victim would visit her home about two times a week, with one of those occasions involving sex.
A complaint was filed after the mother of the fourteen-year-old discovered inappropriate text messages between Schneeberger and her daughter. Schneeder allegedly has nudes of the teenager.
The former teacher is now being held on bail for $75,000.