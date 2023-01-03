Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison

OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée.
Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault.
Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries. The victim said Evans assaulted her multiple times over the course of two days, choking her and pushing or tripping her, causing the victim to hit her head on a counter and pass out for a few moments. A doctor who examined the victim diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury. Investigators say the victim later accused Evans of sexually assaulting her in December 2021.
Evans was then charged with domestic abuse again for an incident in October 2022.
As part of a plea deal, Evans has been sentenced to two five years prison terms that will be served consecutively and charges of third-degree sexual assault and assault causing serious injury were dismissed.
Evans is a former Osage police officer and a former Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy.