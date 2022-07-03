Former northeast Iowa sheriff's deputy pleads not guilty to 'sextortion'

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa –A not guilty plea to a charge of “sextortion” is entered by a former Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy.
Klint Michael Bentley, 37 of Fairbank, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning September 21 for Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe.
Bentley is accused of pulling a woman over for speeding in February, asking her to show him her breasts, and implying she wouldn’t get a ticket if she did. Court documents state the woman recorded their interaction during the traffic stop and that Bentley continued to ask the woman for nude photos via text message afterward.
Bentley was fired from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office shortly after this incident.