Former North Iowa police officer and deputy is arrested for assaulting his fiancée

OSAGE, Iowa – A former Osage police officer is jailed for attacking his fiancée.
Bradley Joseph Evans, 33 of Osage, is charged with willful injury causing serious injury and domestic abuse assault.
Court documents state a Howard County sheriff’s deputy was called to Regional Health Services in Cresco just before 3:30 pm Monday. A woman stated she had been assaulted by her fiancée, Bradley Evans, at his home in Osage. Saying he knew Evans was a former Osage police officer and a former Mitchell County sheriff's deputy, the Howard County deputy contacted the Osage Police Department and says they requested an outside agency to investigate this matter.
The Howard County deputy says the victim accused Evans of assaulting her over the course of several hours from Sunday to Monday, choking her and pushing or tripping her, causing the victim to hit her head on a counter and pass out for a few moments. Court documents state a doctor who examined the victim diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury.