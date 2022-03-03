Former north Iowa exchange student shares experience in Ukraine: 'It's very important to not let misinformation spread'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A former north Iowa foreign exchange student living Ukraine is sharing her story of escaping Kyiv and how we can all help Ukrainians suffering during Russia's invasion.
Just one week ago Mariia Donets, along with her partner, left Kyiv as war began on the capital.
She recalled, "We woke up on the 24th at 5AM, my partner woke me up and he was like, 'It's started.' We were hearing explosions all day and the sirens and alarms."
They grabbed their emergency packs and began what should have been a 10 hour trip to the western border of Ukraine to stay with a friend. However, it took more than 25 hours according to Donets.
"We were prepared but still we were not prepared for the scale of it," she said.
Now, the former Newman Catholic High School foreign exchange student is trying to stay connected with friends and family.
Donets said, "I'm texting them constantly, "How are you? Are you alive?" It's just very stressful."
Donets tells KIMT News 3 she's asking everyone to prevent the spread of misinformation by checking their news sources and participating on social media.
"I have never thought I'd say it but write comments on Facebook! I know it seems useless usually but right now it's very important to not let misinformation spread. Do not let yourself sympathize with Russians. They are going to be crying about how bad it is that their summer trip to Paris got canceled but there are children dying in Ukraine right now."
While Donets knows there's a lot of work and suffering still ahead she's hopeful the future for Ukraine will bring positive progress.
"I have a positive outlook but unfortunately we don't know how many people will have to die for this to happen, how many people will have to suffer,
how many places, amazing places, historical places will have to be ruined," she said. "I really want to go back and start rebuilding things. I'm very excited about the new Ukraine, I'm looking forward."
Donets is also asking everyone to write to their political representatives in order to encourage them to make the Ukrainian sky a no-fly zone to prevent a nuclear attack.
If you're interested in donating to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine you can find out more by click the following links: UNICEF, Voices of Our Children, International Committee of the Red Cross, and CARE.
Donets says if you have any questions or want to connect with her directly to help Ukrainians you can email her at donets.maria.odessa@gmail.com