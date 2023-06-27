Former North Iowa college football player hosts wheelchair camp for disabled kids

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - After suffering a career-ending spinal cord injury, former Luther College Norse football player, Chris Norton led a wheelchair camp for disabled community members.
Norton launched his own foundation to provide disabled people in the Midwest with tools, therapy, and other resources. The Chris Norton Foundation also puts on adaptive wheelchair camps like the one that started on June 25th at the Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch.
"Throughout my journey, I realized there is a lot more that you can do and I want more people to experience that," said Norton.
Norton is hoping to inspire campers and show them there is a whole community supporting them.
"Being in a wheel chair and having a disability doesn't mean its a prison sentence. There's a ton of opportunities out there," said Norton
The five-day camp is free for all attendees and family members who came along. The camp includes adaptive games such as laser tag, arcade truck, and sports
"Its really fun to see the smiles on the kids face," said Norton.