Former North Iowa college football player hosts wheelchair camp for disabled kids

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Former North Iowa college football player hosts wheelchair camp for disabled kids

  • 0

A former North Iowa football player is helping kids with disabilities enjoy sports. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote gives a look at he is helping motivate kids to overcome their obstacles.

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - After suffering a career-ending spinal cord injury, former Luther College Norse football player, Chris Norton led a wheelchair camp for disabled community members.

Norton launched his own foundation to provide disabled people in the Midwest with tools, therapy, and other resources. The Chris Norton Foundation also puts on adaptive wheelchair camps like the one that started on June 25th at the Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch. 

"Throughout my journey, I realized there is a lot more that you can do and I want more people to experience that," said Norton.

Norton is hoping to inspire campers and show them there is a whole community supporting them.

"Being in a wheel chair and having a disability doesn't mean its a prison sentence. There's a ton of opportunities out there," said Norton

The five-day camp is free for all attendees and family members who came along. The camp includes adaptive games such as laser tag, arcade truck, and sports

"Its really fun to see the smiles on the kids face," said Norton.

Recommended for you