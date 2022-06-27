Former NIACC coach/AD is now a hall of famer

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – A former coach and athletic director at North Iowa Area Community College (NAICC) has been inducted into the National Association of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators (NATYCAA) Hall of Fame.
Dan Mason began his coaching career in 1983 and was the head baseball coach at Waldorf College from 1986 through 1988 before shifting to coaching basketball and then moving to NIACC in 1993. Mason led the NIACC men’s basketball team to the NJCAA Division II National Championship in 1995.
After leaving NIACC to coach at NCAA Division II Central College for seven seasons, Mason returned to NIACC in 2006 as the school’s athletic director.
The NATYCAA says “Through a dedicated commitment to leadership and unparalleled work ethic, Mason developed a culture of success that will carry on long after his retirement and, in the process, accomplished two of his main goals: building a new recreational center and re-establishing the College's wrestling program.”
“Mason also served as a committed leader on both the region and national levels. He was NJCAA Region 11 Women's Director for six years, and during the 2020-21 academic year alone, he held a seat on four NJCAA committees: Division II Volleyball, Division II Women's Basketball, Division II Women's Soccer, and Eligibility.”
“That year, Mason received the NJCAA's prestigious Mary Ellen Leicht Service Award, presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to two-year athletics on a national level for an extended period.”
Mason was honored Monday at the 2022 NATYCAA awards luncheon.