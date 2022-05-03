Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads not guilty to assault and sex abuse

OSAGE, Iowa – A former Osage police officer accused of attacking and sexually abusing his fiancée is pleading not guilty.
Bradley Joseph Evans, 33 of Osage, was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries. The victim said Evans assaulted her multiple times over the course of two days, choking her and pushing or tripping her, causing the victim to hit her head on a counter and pass out for a few moments. Court documents state a doctor who examined the victim diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury.
Investigators say the victim later accused Evans of sexually assaulting her in December 2021.
In addition to being a former Osage police officer, Evans was also a Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy. He is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, domestic abuse assault, third-degree sexual abuse, and assault causing bodily injury.
Evans’ trial is scheduled to begin on June 15.