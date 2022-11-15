 Skip to main content
Former Mitchell County law enforcer pleads guilty to assaulting his fiancee

OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer accused of attacking his fiancée is pleading guilty.

Brandley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to domestic abuse assault.  He was arrested in March after his fiancée went to a northeast Iowa medical facility for treatment of injuries.

Court documents state she accused Evans of assaulting her multiple times over the course of two days, choking her and pushing or tripping her, causing the victim to hit her head on a counter and pass out for a few moments.  Court documents state a doctor who examined the victim diagnosed her with a traumatic brain injury.

The victim later told investigators Evans sexually assaulted her in December 2021.

Evans, a former Osage police officer and former Mitchell County sheriff’s deputy, is set to be sentenced on January 3, 2023, in Mitchell County District Court.