Former Mestads dress shop reopens as Celebrations Bridal and Formalwear

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A well known bridal shop in Rochester is under new ownership after the business closed in February.
Formerly known as Mestads Bridal and Formalwear for nearly 45 years, the dress and tux shop is now called Celebrations Bridal and Formalwear.
Store owner Kennard Fellbaumb says the shop is doubling the amount of prom dresseS offered as well as increasing the variety of wedding dresses for customers. The tuxedo vendor for men will remain the same as under the previous owner.
The business says its been working to accommodate brides left without answers after Mestads filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.
He explained, "Unfortunately that month of February and the first part of March was very stressful for customers as well as on our side to get this done as quick as we could."
Fellbaum says all bridal orders through the month of May have been taken care of as the store is working to ensure the closest event orders are completed.
He does say if brides have questions there are some ways they can prepare so the store can help them as quickly and efficiently as possible.
He explained, "If you just send an email stating your wedding date, order number, maybe what designer the product is from, that helps her
grab the information before she reaches back out to the customer so we know what we're looking for and have more answers than questions. That's always our goal."
Celebrations will remain in Barlow Plaza and the owners are keeping the same phone number as Mestads. That's (507) 289-2444
The bridal shop is hosting and open house on March 18 from 9am-5pm. Lemonade and mini bundt cakes will be served during the event.
Any brides looking for more information about their orders can contact: celebrationsbridalstcloud@gmail.com
Store hours:
Monday- 11am-5pm
Tuesday- CLOSED
Wednesday- 11am-7pm
Thursday- 11am-7pm
Friday- 11am-5pm
Saturday- 9am-5pm