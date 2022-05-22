Former mayor's house deemed not historic or historic before City Council vote

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Following a City Council vote on Monday, new information has been revealed by the Heritage Preservation Commission's (HPC) Vice Chair Barry Skolnick regarding the push to review the historical status of former Mayor Martin Heffron's boarding house on 219 Sixth Ave. SW.
Skolnick, who said he is not speaking on behalf of the HPC, said the commission first heard about the boarding house in 2021 but had to postpone its review due to a backlog of cases.
At the time, Skolnick said the Citywalk Apartments project did not include the razing of the former Mayor's house.
Heffron's former building was one of the Med City's original boarding houses that provided room and board for Mayo Clinic staff during the early days of the hospitals' history, according to Skolnick.
Skolnick said the building's history was largely unknown to city leaders who were already working on a list of potentially historic buildings.
The HPC's budget is roughly $10,000 per year, with a cost estimate of around $5,000 per historical review, according to Skolnick.
Due to the lack of city resources, Skolnick said he took it upon himself to dive into the rich history of the Heffron house, working with other historians and even the History Center of Olmsted County as he tried to track down the building's hidden past.
Skolnick's findings eventually materialized into the story of Heffron's house, which he brought before the HPC for a vote.
The HPC's vote would have postponed the City Council's approval of the Citywalk Apartments' plan change and would have given the commission more time to determine its historical status.
However, the absences of the building's land owner, as well as absences from three HPC members, resulted in 3 to 3 vote that deemed the property neither historic or historic, according to Skolnick.
"Some of the people on the committee felt that since the property owner was not invited to be there and it was not actually part of our regulations for him to be there. We were trying to see if we could postpone the designation of the project in order to do more research to totally get a definitive study on the land marking but they felt since the landowner was not there that it would not be right to do that. So, the vote was a 3 to 3 vote," Skolnick said.
Skolnick said he hopes other potential buildings receive more treatment than Heffron's former house.
"I wish they would look into these buildings, especially older buildings when they are first considered for land marking and they could of do it in a calm way, so we would know what these things are about, like if a developer wants to take over what looks to be an old building. I just wish someone would do a little cursory research to find out if there is anything worthwhile about the building," Skolnick said.
The next HPC meeting is on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Olmsted County Government Center.