Former K-Mart property scheduled for early demolition

Weather Alert

...Refreeze on Roads and Fog Creating Slick Travel... Temperatures have dropped to below freezing over portions of northeast Iowa. Along with a potential for refreeze on some roads overnight, patchy dense fog has developed in and around the Waterloo Cedar Falls area. The fog may create some light freezing drizzle overnight, adding to slick roads, bridges and overpasses. An additional light accumulation of snow is also anticipated. If traveling late this evening or overnight, continue to practice your winter driving skills and slow down if fog, ice or snow is encountered during your travels. Road conditions will likely remain the same for most of the night across these areas.