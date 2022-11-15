Former K-Mart property scheduled for early demolition

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved Camegaran, LLC's request for the early demolition of the former K-Mart building on Tuesday.
Camegaran, LLC owns the former retail center, as well as the neighboring old AMPI building.
The property owner said they want to demolish the former K-Mart in hopes of creating a tax increment finance (TIF) district.
Josh Johnsen, who is the strategic initiatives director for the City of Rochester, said TIF districts allow for a portion of taxes captured to eventually be used for future developments in the district.
Johnsen added the city would like to see future buildings at the current K-Mart property reflect its Small Area Plan, which aims to create a mixed use, residential area.
"Back in 2021, the city council approved the downtown waterfront southeast small area plan where we would like to bring back more of a historic street grid to this area we would like to see TIF developed into mixed use residential neighborhood amenities, multi-family, could be for sale housing, could be rental housing but really a mixed use development," Johnsen said.
Camegaran, LLC currently has a 12 month renewable lease with Mayo Clinic and the City of Rochester for the space surrounding the old K-Mart.
Mayo Clinic utilizes the space for parking, where stalls cost around $75 dollars a piece.
The property owner was originally cleared to create 741 spaces but was granted approval by the city council in July to add an additional 642 spots.
The lease was enacted in 2020 between the three parties but could change when future development occurs in the area, according to Johnsen.
Regarding the AMPI building, Johnsen said the property owner has not expressed a desire to demolish it but rather preserve it for future projects.
"The existing AMPI building, they are looking at utilizing the older portions of the building before some of the additions were added on and creating that into a future development. So there is no current work or demolition planned on the existing AMPI structure," Johnsen said.
Camegaran, LLC has up to three years after the K-Marts demolition to submit an application to the EDA for the creation of a TIF district.