Former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger secures DFL endorsement for CD1 special election

AUSTIN, Minn.-Former CEO of Hormel Foods and chair of the Hormel Foundation Jeff Ettinger secured the Minnesota DFL's endorsement for the upcoming Congressional District One (CD1) special election.
Ettinger tells KIMT he secured more than 60% of delegate votes need in the second round of balloting in Albert Lea on Saturday.
Regarding his motivations for running for the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn's seat, Ettinger said he felt compelled to take action after watching a mob attack the U.S Capitol building on Jan. 6 of 2021 and said democracy is in peril.
Some of Ettinger's key policy issues are: codifying Roe V Wade into federal law, maintaining voting rights protections, expanding free secondary schooling for graduating students in southern Minnesota and fighting for small farmers across CD1.
Hagedorn previously sat on the U.S Agriculture Committee, which Ettinger said he plans to do.
However, Ettinger said he wants to take a new approach to helping CD1's agriculture community by focusing climate innovative technology that benefits small farmers.
"I do not believe what has been the Republican emphasis on get big or get out. I think that our smaller family farms have an important place to play and I intend to emphasize regenerative and organic and natural. Supporting those kind of newer techniques that also provide climate benefit," Ettinger said.
Ettinger said if he wins the CD1 special election primary, then he will also throw in his hat for the midterm election primary on Aug. 9, which is also the same day as the CD1 special election.
The CD1 special election primary is set for May 24.