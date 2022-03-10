Former Hormel CEO is running for Congress

AUSTIN, Minn. – The former CEO of Hormel Foods has officially started his campaign for congress in Minnesota 1st District.
Jeff Ettinger filed the papers to run as a candidate for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party nomination.
“Our country faces significant challenges and people have lost trust in the leaders of both political parties,” says Ettinger. “I'll bring a common-sense approach to Congress and I don’t care whether an idea is a Democratic idea or a Republican idea. I only care whether it’s a good idea. I’ll work to bring both sides together to get things done for the people of southern Minnesota and for the country.”
Ettinger served as CEO of Hormel from 2005 until 2016 and currently chairs The Hormel Foundation.