Former high school principal in SE Minnesota pleads not guilty to sex abuse

WABASHA, Minn. – A former high school principal is pleading not guilty to 20-year-old sex crimes in Wabasha County.
Grant Thomas Klennert, 38 of Hayfield, resigned as principal of Hayfield High School in December 2022 after his arrest on five counts of criminal sexual conduct. Investigators say the sexual abuse involved multiple victims in the late 1990s and early 2000s and that both Klennert and his alleged victims were juveniles when the abuse began.
Klennert pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His trial is scheduled to begin on September 11.