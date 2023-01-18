 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Through The Night...Heavy Overnight...

.Snow will continue to advance northward across the area through
the rest of the evening, with widespread snows expected for the
overnight hours.

Most of the evening accumulations will be across northeast Iowa
and parts of southwest Wisconsin. Overnight, the heavier snows
shift into southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin, becoming
more focused north of Interstate 94 toward daybreak Thursday.

A 2 to 4 hour period of 1 to 2" per hour snowfall rates are
expected for most locations, resulting in quick accumulations and
road conditions going from slippery to hazardous.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, brief
bouts of freezing rain remain possible, which could result in a
glaze of ice.

The snow will continue to lift northeast Thursday morning,
tapering off from south to north as a it does.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with accumulations of 5 to 8 inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Former high school coach in Franklin County accused of sex with a student

  • 0
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds permit-to-carry law

HAMPTON, Iowa – A former high school coach is accused of having sex with a student.

Ismael Rodriguez Torres, 26 of Hampton, has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Rodriguez Torres, the former head girls soccer coach and a high school paraeducator for the Hampton-Dumont Community School District, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female student in December 2022.

The criminal complaint was filed Wednesday.  The Hampton-Dumont School Board voted to accept Rodriguez Torres’ resignation at a special meeting on January 9.

Tags

Recommended for you