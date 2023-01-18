Former high school coach in Franklin County accused of sex with a student

HAMPTON, Iowa – A former high school coach is accused of having sex with a student.
Ismael Rodriguez Torres, 26 of Hampton, has been charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Rodriguez Torres, the former head girls soccer coach and a high school paraeducator for the Hampton-Dumont Community School District, is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female student in December 2022.
The criminal complaint was filed Wednesday. The Hampton-Dumont School Board voted to accept Rodriguez Torres’ resignation at a special meeting on January 9.