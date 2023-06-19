Former fugitive sentenced for Rochester theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former fugitive has been sentenced for stealing from a Rochester store.
Cody Allen Ambrose, 28 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft and has been ordered to spend five years on supervised probation, do 109 hours of community work service, and pay a $1,000 fine.
Law enforcement says Ambrose stole or attempted to steal just over $1,400 worth of items from a business in northwest Rochester between February 7, 2022, and February 27, 2022.
Ambrose failed to show up for a court hearing on September 1, 2022, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Ambrose was then recaptured on September 29, 2022. Rochester police say Ambrose was seen in a vehicle near Quality Inn and Suites. Officers say after the vehicle stopped, Ambrose ran away. One of the pursuing officers fell during the chase and struck knees, wrist, and arms on the concrete. Ambrose was eventually taken to the ground and arrested.