Former fugitive sentenced for drugs and fake bank account in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted woman has now been sentenced in Cerro Gordo County.
Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 28 of Mason City, was arrested on several outstanding warrants on May 18 in Mason City. Law enforcement says she was found in the area of 21st Street SW and South Grover Avenue and had methamphetamine in her possession.
Jurgena was wanted for allegedly depositing four phony checks into a Clear Lake bank account and then either withdrawing money or using the account to buy things. Investigators say Jurgena stole $7,401.50 that way between January 18 and January 21 in 2021.
Jurgena pleaded guilty to second-degree theft by check, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, and possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense. She was sentenced Monday to five years of probation.