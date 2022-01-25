Former fugitive pleads guilty to sex abuse in North Iowa

...Bitter Cold Continues Through Wednesday...
.Cold temperatures and bitter wind chill values will continue into
Wednesday. Bitter wind chills will spread from north to south as
the evening progresses, and will continue to do this overnight
into Wednesday morning. While winds overnight will be light, the
air temperatures will drop well below zero degrees, augmenting
wind chill values further downward with any gentle breeze. The
coldest values will be in northern and northeastern Iowa
overnight.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE...North central Iowa.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 9 PM this evening to
noon CST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 PM
CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&