Former Franklin County high school coach to stand trial for sex with student

HAMPTON, Iowa – A former high school coach is pleading not guilty to having sex with a student.

Ismael Rodriguez Torres, 27 of Hampton, is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 11 for sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The former head girls soccer coach and a high school paraeducator for the Hampton-Dumont Community School District, Rodriguez Torres is accused of sexual intercourse with a female student in December 2022.

Rodriguez Torres’ resignation was accepted by the Hampton-Dumont School Board in January.

