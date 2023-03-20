Former Franklin County high school coach to stand trial for sex with student

HAMPTON, Iowa – A former high school coach is pleading not guilty to having sex with a student.
Ismael Rodriguez Torres, 27 of Hampton, is now scheduled to stand trial starting May 11 for sexual exploitation by a school employee.
The former head girls soccer coach and a high school paraeducator for the Hampton-Dumont Community School District, Rodriguez Torres is accused of sexual intercourse with a female student in December 2022.
Rodriguez Torres’ resignation was accepted by the Hampton-Dumont School Board in January.