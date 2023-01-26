Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark returns for fourth term

EYOTA, Minn. - Former Eyota mayor Tyrel Clark has returned to office to serve a fourth term.
Tyrel Clark is a longtime Eyota resident that served three consecutive terms as mayor of the city before spending time focused on being involved in state legislation.
After his initial six years as mayor, he went on to make attempts at running for DFL seats in both the state House and Senate.
Now, he's once again been elected mayor of Eyota, and was sworn in earlier this month on January 3.
Clark was first elected when he was 30 years old and went on to spend the next six years using his passion for politics to focus on positive progress in his community.
Some of the goals Clark shared he would like to see during his term include putting more into the community to ensure growth in the city's population and its economy.
"One thing that I really was passionate about is helping bring a dentist to the community," Clark said.
He shared that this not only brought a much needed service to the community, but created a new business and jobs to go along with it.
"Now that's the dentist that I go to, and when I go there, I actually have friends that work there," Clark said.
His expansions in the community include other projects to increase economic strength and expand the population, including the creation of a Menard's nail manufacturing plant that would drive more people to the city for job opportunities.