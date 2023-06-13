 Skip to main content
Former director of MacNider Art Museum is honored with dedicated sculpture

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sculpture has been dedicated in honor of the former director of the Charles H. MacNider Art Museum.

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday for Richard Leet, who began his career with the Museum in 1965 and worked as the Museum’s Director for the first 36 years of the Museum’s history. 

The sculpture, “World’s Her Canvas,” was donated by the Leet family and is an artwork from a prior Sculptures on Parade display which was returned to the community specifically for this purpose.

“We are so pleased that the family decided to honor Dick in this way,” says the current Director Edith Blanchard.  “His hard work and dedication made the Museum the outstanding institution it is today.”

Leet graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1958 with a degree in Art and later graduated with an MA in Art in 1965.  When he was recruited to become the Director of the newly established Charles H. MacNider Museum, Leet was working in the Oelwein school district while completing his Masters.  The Museum had not yet opened when he was approached by the Museum Board of Trustees.

Under Leet’s guidance, the Museum made three major expansions, became accredited by the American Alliance of Museums for the first time, and gathered nearly 1000 outstanding works of American Art.  He retired in 2001.

