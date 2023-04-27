Former Clear Lake apartment manager sentenced for theft

MASON CITY, Iowa- A woman who stole a checkbook from a Clear Lake apartment complex is sentenced.
Cassie Lee Miller, 41 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to forgery and fourth-degree theft. Investigators say Miller was manager of the complex and used her master key to enter an apartment in August 2022 to steal a checkbook and use it for personal gain.
Miller has been ordered to spend seven days in jail and up to three years on supervised probation. She’s also been ordered to pay a $430 fine and complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.