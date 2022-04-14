 Skip to main content
Former Charles City man pleads not guilty in 2012 Chickasaw County killing

Randy Patrie

NEW HAMPTON, - A former Charles City man has pleaded not guilty in a decade old murder case.

Randy Lee Patrie, 49, is charged with first-degree murder in Chickasaw County for the death of Carl Gallmeyer in October 2012.  Patrie was accused of shooting Gallmeyer with a shotgun while breaking into the then-70-year-old Gallmeyer’s rural Nashua home.  Court documents state that after Gallmeyer’s body was found, items stolen from his home were found in Patrie’s home in July 2013, during the investigation of an unrelated burglary.

Patrie was not initially charged with murder but did plead guilty to possession of a sawed-off shotgun and felon in possession of a firearm, which resulted in a life sentence.  In 2017, that life sentence was reduced to 20 years on appeal.

A murder charge against Patrie was filed in January and he was transferred from a federal prison to the Fayette County Jail while his prosecution continues.  No trial date has been set and Patrie has waived his right to a speedy trial.

