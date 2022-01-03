Former Canton city clerk pleads guilty to embezzlement

PRESTON, Minn. – The former city clerk/treasurer for Canton has pleaded guilty to embezzling over $35,000.
Lolitta Marie Melander, 54 of Lanesboro, entered a guilty plea Monday in Fillmore County District Court to one count of theft by swindle. 25 other criminal charges will likely be dismissed when she is sentenced on March 7. Melander resigned as clerk/treasurer in March 2019 after a routine financial audit led to her being accused of misappropriating $134,639 in city funds between 2011 and 2019.
A statement from the City of Canton says Melander’s plea deal will result in her serving 120 days in jail, with work release privileges, and paying restitution of $93,916. The deal includes a stay of adjudication which means if Melander meets all the terms of her plea deal, this conviction will be removed from her record.
“We support the settlement,” states Canton Mayor Nick Prestby. “Our focus has been on the restitution aspect and getting back as much money as possible for our taxpaying residents.”
Canton city government says it has has implemented safeguards to prevent future financial wrongdoing. A deputy clerk has been added to the administrative staff for additional oversight and a new accounting, billing and payroll system has been installed.
“We’re confident we have the staff and resources in place to restore integrity to city hall,” adds Mayor Prestby. “It’s time for Canton to move on.”