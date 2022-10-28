Former Butler County police officer pleads not guilty to child porn charges

ALLISION, Iowa – A former Butler County police officer accused of 11 child sex crimes is pleading not guilty.
Michael William Tobin Jr., 34 of Clarksville, is charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and eight aggravated misdemeanor counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Court documents state Tobin, while employed by the Clarksville Police Department, showed sexually explicit video and photos to a minor in September 2021. Investigators say the video and photos were evidence from a previous investigation. Tobin is also accused of exchanging sexually explicit images with a minor in February 2022.
Tobin was fired from the Clarksville Police Department in March 2022 and was arrested on September 1, 2022.
His trial is now scheduled to begin December 6.