Former Austin para-educator pleads guilty to child porn charges

AUSTIN, Minn. – A former para-educator at Austin Public Schools is taking a plea deal on child porn crimes.
Vincent Vaughn Askelson, 31 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of pornographic work involving minors.
Askelson was arrested in October 2022. The Austin Police Department says it got an Internet Crimes Against Children Report in August 2022 about child porn being uploaded to the internet. Police say their investigation led to the discovery of child porn videos on Askelson’s cell phone.
Askelson is now scheduled for sentencing on August 17. He resigned from his job at Ellis Middle School in November 2022.