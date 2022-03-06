Former Austin mayor holds campaign kickoff event

AUSTIN, Minn.- Former Austin mayor Tom Stiehm kicked off his campaign for the Minnesota House of Representatives on Sunday.
Over 70 people gathered at the Mapleview Community Hall to show their support for Stiehm. The former mayor and police officer is running for the Minnesota House as a Democrat because because he says he's not satisfied with the way things are going right now.
"We started taking kind of a sharp turn to the right and I want to get us back to the other direction, more towards the middle," says Stiehm. "Most people are in the middle and we need politicians to reflect that."
If he wins the election, Stiehm would like to improve education, healthcare, and law enforcement.
"I think law enforcement feels they're under siege right now and they feel like they're under a microscope. Every time they do anything it's on the news and right away they did something wrong," explains Steihm. "Before we have anytime to digest what happened, there's people out protesting. It's not comfortable for an officer to work under those conditions and I think they need to know that large parts of the communities are very supportive."
Stiehm will be running against Patricia Mueller who currently holds the seat as a Republican. Some of Stiehm's supporters say he's ready for the district to have a Democratic representative.
"He wants the best thing for Minnesota and protect our democracy, protect voting, protect people's civil liberties and I support the same values Tom has," explains Brady Voigt.
Governor Walz is also supporting Stiehm in his run. Today he joined the campaign kickoff virtually.
"Since the day I've known Tom, I've never heard him say a bad name about anyone. I've never heard him complain about a situation. I've only seen him try to problem solve and that has not changed during the pandemic, it has not changed during economic troubles, it has not changed when we saw assaults on our democracy. Tom stayed focus on solving problems."
Stiehm also tells KIMT News 3 his views have grown and changed since he was last mayor of Austin and hopes to bring them to District 27B if he wins the election.