 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Former Albert Lea high school coach pleads not guilty to sex with a student

  • 0
Richard Polley

Richard Polley/Freeborn Co. Jail.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The former head girls’ basketball coach at Albert Lea High School is pleading not guilty to a charge of having sex with a student.

Richard John Polley, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested in mid-January and accused of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say Polley, who was also a school counselor, had a relationship with a teenage student that started with them speaking at school and evolved to communicating through Snapchat.  Court documents state the victim eventually went to Polley’s home and had sex with him.

Polley was initially placed on paid administrative leave and was later fired during a meeting of the Albert Lea school board.

His trial is scheduled to start on October 18.

Tags

Recommended for you