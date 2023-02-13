Former Albert Lea businesses owner loses again in legal fight over COVID shutdown order

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A former Albert Lea restaurant owner has lost in court again in her battle over the Governor’s COVID shutdown order.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled against Melissa Lynn Hanson, former owner of the Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro. Hanson was charged and convicted of six misdemeanors for keeping the Interchange open on six occasions during December 2020 and January 2021 when Governor Tim Walz had issued an executive order requiring businesses to close because of the pandemic.
Hanson’s request for postconviction relief was denied by the district court and she took her case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. According to court documents, Hanson claimed Governor Walz’ executive order exceeded his authority, the state should have halted her prosecution when the peacetime emergency ended, the district court lacked jurisdiction because the city attorney failed to execute an oath of office, there was insufficient service of process, and the jury instructions preventing her from questioning the legitimacy of the shutdown order violated her right to a jury trial.
The Court of Appeals has rejected all of Hanson’s arguments and affirmed the denial of postconviction relief.