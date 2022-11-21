Forest City woman wins $2 million in Powerball

CLIVE, Iowa – A Forest City woman has claimed a $2 million prize in Powerball.
The Iowa Lottery says Tamara Sheehan spent about a month making plans before claiming her winnings from the October 10 drawing.
"It started feeling really real driving up and seeing the Iowa Lottery sign out front," says Sheehan as she claimed her prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. "Now it's really real."
Sheehan purchased her ticket at the Casey’s General Store at 1132 Highway 69 South in Forest City. She came within one number of winning the jackpot, which at that time was $403 million. And she doubled her $1 million prize by adding the "Power Play" option to her ticket.
"It was a big buzz – a BIG buzz," says Sheehan. "It's a small town, so it was really something fun for everyone to talk about."
The Iowa Lottery says Sheehan and her husband have plans for the winnings, including paying it forward by helping charities focused on issues near and dear to them.
"We are going to use it to invest and we'll take a couple trips," says Sheehan. "It just makes everything easier."
Sheehan's prize is the sixth of at least $1 million claimed in Iowa in 2022. Another $1 million prize remains unclaimed more than two months after it was won in Ames.