 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother

  • 0
Ashley Hesley

Ashley Hesley

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother.

Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery.

Hesley was accused of using used a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8, 2021, and March 16, 2022.

Investigators say the illegal purchases amounted to $3,935.56.

Hesley is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16.

Tags

Recommended for you