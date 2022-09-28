Forest City woman takes plea deal over stealing from grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is pleading guilty to stealing from her grandmother.
Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, was charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but has entered a guilty plea to one count of forgery.
Hesley was accused of using used a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8, 2021, and March 16, 2022.
Investigators say the illegal purchases amounted to $3,935.56.
Hesley is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16.