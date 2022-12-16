Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother.
Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery.
Law enforcement said Hesley used a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases totaling $3,935.56 between March 8, 2021, and March 16, 2022.
Hesley was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card but took a plea deal. If she successfully completes her term of probation, this offense will be removed from her record.