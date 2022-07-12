Forest City woman pleads not guilty to stealing from her grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman will stand trial for allegedly stealing from her grandmother.
Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Investigators say Hesley used a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8, 2021, and March 16, 2022. Court documents state the illegal purchases totaled $3,935.56.
Hesley has pleaded not guilty and her trial is scheduled to begin on September 21.