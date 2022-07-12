 Skip to main content
Forest City woman pleads not guilty to stealing from her grandmother

  • Updated
Ashley Hesley

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman will stand trial for allegedly stealing from her grandmother.

Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Investigators say Hesley used a debit card linked to her grandmother’s bank account without permission to make 18 unauthorized purchases between March 8, 2021, and March 16, 2022.  Court documents state the illegal purchases totaled $3,935.56.

Hesley has pleaded not guilty and her trial is scheduled to begin on September 21.