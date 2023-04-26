Forest City woman pleads not guilty to stealing from Dollar General

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman accused of stealing more than $10,000 from her employer is pleading not guilty.
Amanda Marie Largent, 27 of Forest City, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree fraudulent practice, and first-degree theft.
Largent is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the Dollar General in Forest City while she worked there between February 26 and March 18. Investigators say Largent failed to take the store deposits to the bank and, instead, kept them for herself.
Largent’s trial is set to start on June 7.