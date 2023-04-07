Forest City woman arrested for using her child to buy drugs is sentenced

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A plea deal for a woman accused of using her child to buy drugs results in a deferred judgment.
Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 36 of Forest City, has entered an Alford plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. An Alford plea means the defendant is not admitting guilt but concedes they could be convicted and will accept sentencing.
Investigators say Stevens used her juvenile child to purchase marijuana on Christmas Eve 2021. Law enforcement says it learned of the crime by searching the phone of a known drug dealer.
Stevens has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation, must complete all recommended mental health and substance abuse treatment, and must pay a civil penalty of $1,025.
If Stevens successfully fulfills her sentence, this conviction will be removed from her record.