Forest City woman accused of using her child to buy drugs

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman is facing trial for allegedly using her child to buy drugs.
Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has pleaded not guilty to use of a person under 18 in the drug trade and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
Law enforcement says the search of the phone of a known drug dealer on March 30 led to information that Stevens had used her juvenile child to purchase marijuana. Court documents state the drug deal happened on Christmas Eve 2021.
Stevens is set to stand trial on July 13.