Forest City teen to stand trial for assault, false imprisonment

Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teenager accused of threatening women with a gun and knife is pleading not guilty.

Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting November 30 for intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.

Pedelty allegedly got into a confrontation with a female relative on August 17.  Investigators say Pedelty pulled a knife, punched and kicked his victim and pulled her hair.  Court documents state Pedelty also pulled out a pistol and ordered three women to lie flat on the ground and give him their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help.

