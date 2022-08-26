Forest City teen arrested for gun and knife threats

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly threatening women with a knife and a gun.
Kenneth Skylar Dean Pedelty, 17 of Forest City, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment.
Court documents state that Pedelty got into a confrontation with a female relative on August 17 where he pulled a knife on her, punched her, kicked her, and pulled her hair. Investigators say Pedelty also used a pistol to order three women to lie flat on the ground and give him their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help.