Forest City teen accused of threatening three women takes plea deal

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of terrorizing three women with a gun and a knife is taking a plea deal.
Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. No sentencing date has been set.
Investigators say Pedelty got into a confrontation with a female relative on August 17 where he allegedly pulled a knife, punched and kicked the woman, and pulled her hair. Pedelty was also accused of pulling out a pistol and ordering three women to lie flat on the ground. Pedelty also allegedly demanded their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help.
Charges of going armed with intent, assault, domestic abuse assault, and false imprisonment are being dropped as part of the plea deal.