Forest City teen accused of setting off a bomb in the high school parking lot

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen has been arrested for setting off a bomb in the parking lot of Forest City High School.
David Michael Rick, 18 of Forest City, is charged with possession of explosive materials or a destructive device with intent to use and reckless use of explosives or a destructive device.
The Forest City Police Department says an officer heard a loud explosion near the high school just after 9:30 pm on September 7. The officer says he saw multiple cars driving out of the school parking lot and was able to talk to some kids leaving the area as well. The officer says the kids reported someone setting off a bomb in the high school parking lot but said they didn’t know who did it.
According to court documents, the officer went to the school parking lot and talked to some kids still hanging around. The officer says he was shown a video of the explosion and told David Rick set off the bomb.
The explosive device is described as a “pool chemical bomb” detonated in the middle of the Forest City High School parking lot with numerous kids around. Court documents state the bomb was powerful enough its shock wave was visible on the video.