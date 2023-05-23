Forest City man takes plea deal over violent burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man accused of a violent home intrusion is entering an Alford plea.
Victor Rivera Jr., 31 of Forest City, has taken a plea deal to a charge of second-degree burglary. He is accused of going to a woman’s home in Leland on April 7, 2022, and assaulting her. The woman says she heard a knock at her door and when she opened it, Rivera sprayed something in her face.
Rivera then allegedly shoved the woman into a bedroom and pushed her down, choking her and putting a bandana over her face before finally leaving.
No sentencing date has been set for Rivera. An Alford plea means he does not admit guilt but admits he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.