Forest City man sentenced for trying to set a woman on fire

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Fire, violence, and theft mean jail time and probation for a Winnebago County man.
Travis Jon Fox, 43 of Forest City, pleaded guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives, assault, and third-degree burglary. He was arrested in Lake Mills in September and December of 2021.
In September, law enforcement says Fox got into an argument with a female and threw a burning sweatshirt at her. Court documents state the female got the burning sweatshirt off her before it did more than burn the hood of the clothing she was wearing, but Fox then grabbed the still-burning piece of clothing and put it on the hood of the female’s vehicle. Fox also allegedly threatened to burn her house down.
In December, Fox was caught near a farm with two catalytic converters in his hands, as well as a battery-powered saw. Investigators say the converters came from a vehicle at the farm and were worth $2,000.
Fox has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $430 fine and complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.