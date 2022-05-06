Forest City man pleads not guilty to drug, gun, and child porn offenses

FOREST CITY, Iowa – What started as a drug search in March has turned into multiple criminal charges stretching over two years.
Brandice DeWayne Lewis, 22 of Forest City, has pleaded not guilty to distributing illegal drugs to a minor, use of a minor in the drug trade, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to use a drug tax stamp, child endangerment, and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Lewis was arrested after his home was searched on March 18. Investigators say 1 ½ pounds of marijuana was found as well as drug paraphernalia. Court documents state Lewis is also accused of distributing drugs to someone under 18 between December 24, 2021, and January 26, 2022. In addition, Lewis is charged with bringing a firearm on schools grounds in February 2020 and possession of an image of a minor engaging in a prohibited sex act.
His trial is scheduled to start on June 1.