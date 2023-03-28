Forest City man pleads not guilty to assaults on police officer and jail staff

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man accused of getting into fights with a police officer and jail staff is pleading not gulty.
Noah Nathaniel Nelson, 26 of Forest City, is charged with attempt to disarm a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, assault on a jailer causing bodily injury, two counts of assault on a peace officer with intent to inflict serious injury.
Court documents state that Nelson went to a home in the 1800 block of 340th Street, east of Forest City, with an ice auger, refused to leave, and tried to enter the home. A police officer responded to a 911 call and says when he arrived at the scene, Nelson turned on the ice auger and attacked him. The police officer says he was hit by the auger, punched in the head by Nelson, and Nelson tried to grab the officer’s Taser.
Law enforcement says after Nelson was subdued and taken to the Winnebago County Jail, he refused to enter his holding cell and attacked three jailers.
Nelson is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 10.